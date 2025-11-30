Baksa: Salbari Police Nab Drug Supplier with Heroin

In a significant crackdown against drug trafficking, Gobardhana police, Baksa, arrested a drug supplier during an anti-drug operation conducted under the leadership of Sub-Divisional Officer Debashis Kayastha.

The arrested individual has been identified as Shafik Ali (28) from Namati in Bajali. Police recovered 279.1 grams of heroin, cleverly concealed in four soap cases, from his possession.

Shafik Ali is currently in custody at Gobardhana Police Station, where interrogation is ongoing. Officials have confirmed that following the questioning, he will be formally sent to jail.

