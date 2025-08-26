Bandardubi: How Nature Reclaimed Its Kingdom in Kaziranga

Kaziranga's Bandardubi, once a disputed chunk of land stuck between man's encroachment and exploitation, is now an exemplary example of nature's strength. Ten years after the Assam government initiated eviction operations in the region, what was once a disputed, denuded patch of land is now a strong wilderness—a living instance of what occurs when man withdraws and nature is restored to its rightful position.

Advertisment

The turning point was on September 19, 2016, when the government acted firmly against encroaching settlers in Bandardubi, on the fringes of Kaziranga National Park. Years of encroachment had scoured the landscape, but systematic rehabilitation and its addition to the protected area brought new life to this region of Assam's green heartland.

And today, Bandardubi is not a reclaimed territory but a par excellence sanctuary. Strolling through its expansive grasslands, one finds oneself surrounded by a verdant mosaic of fauna and flora: rhinos graze peacefully, elephants trek through meadows, and deer run through forests bathed in sunlight. The marshes, once sullied by human hands, now resound with the sweet song of migratory birds, forming a living orchestra that rejoices at the return of the ecosystem.

Dr. Sonali Ghosh, Kaziranga National Park Director, spoke fondly of the magic of reducing human interference. "When we minimize the human footprint, the forest begins to stir," she said. "The rains, the soil, and natural conditions in Assam are perfect, and if only we eliminate livestock grazing, encroachments, and open-range farming, the land heals itself.". Bandardubi is the example here." She added that government officials labored day and night between 2017 and 2019 to evict the settlements from the land, and now the grassland, water bodies, and wild animals are thriving as never before.

The tale of Bandardubi is not simply one of evictions, but of reclaiming: of land, of biodiversity, and of hope. Fences and settlements which once dotted the area are now replaced by an unbroken canvas of green stretched as far as the eye can see, abounding with the pulse of life of nature. Water bodies are filled with migratory birds, grasslands dance in the wind, and the air resounds with the soft hum of a rejuvenated ecosystem.