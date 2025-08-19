World Photography Day 2025: Magic and Memories of Kaziranga

Photography is more than a click of a shutter; it is the art of freezing moments that would otherwise slip away into memory. World Photography Day, celebrated every year on August 19 since 1839, honours this unique craft that not only captures fleeting moments but also preserves history, emotions, and stories for generations to come.

Today, photography has grown beyond a hobby, becoming a vibrant career for those with a keen eye and a patient heart. Just as a poem reveals the soul of the poet, a photograph reflects the emotions, perspective, and vision of the photographer. From documenting the horrors of war or the scars of famine to celebrating the quiet beauty of nature, photographs tell stories that words sometimes cannot.

Among the many forms of photography, wildlife photography holds a special magic. On this day, all eyes turn to the breathtaking landscapes and rich wildlife of Kaziranga National Park, a sanctuary that draws photographers from across India and the world. Inspired by these visiting professionals, a new generation of young photographers in Kaziranga has taken up their cameras, eager to capture the wild in its raw, untamed glory.

Local tourist guides, too, have shown remarkable skill in preserving rare glimpses of the park’s elusive creatures. Every successful shot, however, is a testament to patience, perseverance, and creativity. For those who feel the pull of the lens, photography is more than a profession; it is a journey, an opportunity to immortalise moments, and a way to touch the heart of the world through images.

