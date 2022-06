Former video editor with Pratidin Time and Banderdawa correspondent for Asomiya Pratidin, Subrat Kakoty passed away on Monday.

According to reports, he arrived in Guwahati via rail today for treatment, where after reaching the Guwahati Railway Station, he fell unconscious.

He was immediately rushed to a hospital, but was declared dead on arrival by doctors.

It may be noted that the journalist was suffering from ailments for some time for which he had come to Guwahati to avail better treatment.