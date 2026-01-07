Bangladesh Crisis Could Impact Assam, CM Warns of Sleeper Cells

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday expressed serious concern over the prevailing situation in neighbouring Bangladesh, warning that its impact could be felt in Assam in the coming days.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an official programme, Sarma said incidents of violence against the Hindu community in Bangladesh have increased sharply, creating an atmosphere of fear and instability across the border.

“Whatever is happening in Bangladesh is a cause of concern for us. Torture of Hindus is increasing day by day. The situation is worrying, and we may see its effect in Assam too,” the chief minister said.

Referring to recent developments in Bangladesh, Sarma said mob attacks and covert violence targeting minorities have intensified over the past few weeks, particularly amid political changes in the country. He stressed that Assam must remain alert and closely monitor developments in the neighbouring nation.

“So, we have to remain cautious and monitor the situation. We will also have to give courage to Bangladesh’s Hindu society,” he added.

According to the 2022 census, Bangladesh has a Hindu population of around 13.13 million, making up nearly 8 per cent of the country’s total population.

The chief minister also raised concerns over extremist activities within Assam, claiming that security agencies have repeatedly found evidence of such elements operating in the state over the past decade.

“Jihadis are there in Assam, and we are getting proof repeatedly in the last 10 years. There may be some elements hiding somewhere even now, maybe they are part of sleeper cells. These are all matters of concern,” Sarma said.

He added that Assam’s security situation has always been sensitive due to its geographical and geopolitical location and will continue to require constant vigilance.

Sarma’s remarks come in the backdrop of a recent crackdown on extremist networks. In December last year, police arrested 11 people across Assam and Tripura for their alleged links with Bangladesh-based fundamentalist groups. Officials had said the groups were suspected of planning activities aimed at destabilising the Northeast.

