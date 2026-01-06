Bangladesh Sees Six Killings of Hindus in Just 18 Days

Another killing of a Hindu man has been reported from Bangladesh, adding to growing concern over the safety of minority communities.

According to Bangladesh-based newspaper Weekly Blitz, a 40-year-old man identified as Sarat Chakraborty Mani was attacked and killed on Monday night in Narsingdi, near Dhaka. The incident reportedly took place at Charsindur Bazaar in Palash upazila, where Mani ran a small grocery shop.

Eyewitnesses said a group of unidentified assailants suddenly arrived at the shop and attacked him with sharp weapons before fleeing the area. Mani suffered serious injuries and died while being rushed to a hospital, local media reported. Police have launched an investigation, though the motive behind the attack remains unclear.

Local reports also pointed out that Mani had recently expressed fear over the situation in the country. On December 19, he reportedly shared a post on social media describing his birthplace as having turned into a “valley of death,” reflecting growing anxiety over violence.

This incident is said to be the sixth killing of a Hindu individual reported in Bangladesh within the past 18 days.

The killing comes just a day after another Hindu man was shot dead in Jessore district. As reported by Prothom Alo, ice factory owner Rana Pratap Bairagi was killed in public in the Monirampur area. Bairagi, who also served as the acting editor of the local newspaper Dainik BD Khobor, was allegedly called out of his factory by three bike-borne assailants, taken to a nearby alley and shot in the head at close range. He died on the spot.

Monirampur police station officer-in-charge Md Raziullah Khan told Prothom Alo that the body had been recovered and sent for post-mortem examination. Police said an investigation is underway, but no motive has yet been identified.

These incidents follow another widely reported case from New Year’s Eve, when a Hindu man named Khokon Das died after being brutally attacked and set on fire. According to reports, he was assaulted with sharp weapons, doused with petrol and set ablaze. Though he tried to escape by jumping into a nearby pond and was later taken to hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.

