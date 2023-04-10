Bangladeshi National Arrested in Assam’s Cachar

A Bangladeshi national has been apprehended by the police in Cachar district of Assam.

The Bangladeshi national was trapped by the Cachar Police in collaboration with the Paltan Bazaar Police from the Gumrah area on Monday.

The arrested person has been identified as Eyasin Arafat alias Masood. He was a resident of Bangladesh’s Sylhet district.

Reportedly, Eyasin was residing in Cachar’s Gumrah since a long time.

An investigation has been launched by the police in connection to the case.

Just a few days back, three persons hailing from Bangladesh’s Sylhet were arrested in Guwahati’s Kamakhya Railway Station for illegally entering India.

The Bangladeshi nationals were arrested in a joint operation conducted by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Guwahati Police.

The three arrested persons have been identified as Abdul Kayum, Ajim Ali and Sajjil Miya. As per sources, many illegal documents including fake passports and Aadhar cards have been seized from the trio’s possession.

Reportedly, the three Bangladeshi nationals were earlier stationed in Kashmir due to work.