Bangladeshi National Arrested in Sribhumi Raises Border Security Concerns

A suspected Bangladeshi national was apprehended by local residents on Tuesday night at Gach Kalibari Road in Sribhumi town and handed over to the police. The individual has been identified as a resident of Zakiganj.

According to locals, the 35-year-old man was seen wandering around at night, raising suspicion. Upon being stopped, Bangladeshi currency was recovered from him. The individual claimed to be a Bangladeshi citizen before being taken into the custody of Sribhumi police.

The incident has raised serious questions about border security. This comes at a time when widespread protests are ongoing across India against the repeated persecution of the Hindu community in Bangladesh.

The presence of a foreign national in Sribhumi town has sparked concern and debate about local security measures.

The police have launched an investigation and are examining possible links with others.

