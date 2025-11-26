Barak River Erosion Threatens Connectivity in Cachar Village

The Buribail area of Cachar is witnessing a severe erosion crisis along the Barak River, which has intensified over the past 20–25 years. What was once a slow-moving threat has now assumed a dangerous magnitude, with the river devouring vast stretches of land and threatening critical infrastructure.

The region’s only major access road has been completely swallowed by the river, cutting off essential connectivity for residents. Locals report that over the past quarter-century, the Barak River has relentlessly gnawed at the Buribail area, causing widespread land loss. Thousands of homes have already been affected, and just a month ago, the road connecting the area succumbed to the river’s fury. Today, a significant portion of it lies submerged, leaving residents isolated and struggling with daily life.

The disruption is particularly impacting students, with school and college commutes rendered extremely difficult. Residents allege that despite the persistent threat, government and departmental authorities have shown little urgency in addressing the crisis.

“People here are living in constant fear as the river continues its destruction. The authorities must act immediately to prevent further devastation,” said a local resident.

The community is now demanding swift intervention to contain the erosion and restore connectivity before the situation worsens. Without urgent action, the Barak River’s relentless advance could lead to further displacement and disruption in Buribail and surrounding areas.