Mankachar Villagers Stage Protest Over Devastating River Erosion

Alarmed by the relentless erosion of the Brahmaputra, residents of Hazirhat in the Mankachar constituency, joined by the District Students’ Union, staged a vociferous protest today demanding a permanent embankment to safeguard their homes and livelihoods.

Nearly fifty protesters carried placards and raised slogans such as “Stop River Erosion!”, “District Administration, Go Back!”, and “Assam Government Go Back!”, calling for urgent measures to protect lives, property, and farmland from the encroaching river.

This year alone, river erosion has devastated villages submerging homes of nearly a hundred families and washing away over a hundred bighas of fertile agricultural land. Despite repeated warnings and appeals, relevant departmental authorities have yet to implement effective erosion-control measures in the region.

The protesters warned that the situation has reached a critical stage, endangering multiple villages and key institutions. Expressing frustration, they held both elected representatives and administrative officials accountable for the ongoing inaction and demanded immediate, long-term solutions.

“The river is consuming our homes and farmland,” said a local resident. “We need a permanent embankment before more families lose everything.”