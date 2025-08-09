Barduar Reaffirms Stand Against Satellite Township on World Indigenous Day

On World Indigenous Peoples’ Day, the Rabha Hasong community reignited their simmering unrest, sending shockwaves across Assam’s tribal heartland. What began as a demand for land pattas has transformed into a fierce confrontation with the BJP-led state government, exposing deep-seated grievances over policies perceived as anti-tribal and a betrayal of electoral promises.

“Our Land, Our Rights”: The Battle Cry of Rabha Hasong

Echoing the resolute slogan “Amar Mati, Amar Odhikar” (Our Land, Our Rights), alongside calls to “Provide Land Pattas to Barduar Residents” and “Protect the Tribal Belt,” the community has intensified their agitation. At stake is more than land — it is the survival of their identity, culture, and autonomy. The tribal belt demands a fundamental shift: replace conflict and guns with rightful ownership of ancestral lands.

The flashpoint came when Assam’s Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the allocation of nearly 1,500 acres of fertile Barduar land—traditionally under tribal stewardship—to the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) for constructing a “Satellite City” near Rabha Hasong in South Kamrup’s Palashbari Assembly constituency. The move is widely condemned as a brazen violation of Sixth Schedule safeguards designed to protect tribal territories.

Accusations of Betrayal and Political Conspiracy

Locals and activists allege a deliberate conspiracy aimed at dismantling tribal autonomy. The “Satellite City” project is seen as an insidious attempt to fragment indigenous landholdings, inviting unchecked urban encroachment that threatens the ecological balance and social fabric of the region.

Further inflaming tensions, the Chief Minister’s dismissive remarks in the Assam Assembly—branded “empty rhetoric” by Rabha Hasong leaders—have only deepened distrust. Despite multiple public protests, the government has offered no concrete resolution, maintaining its stand to reclaim tribal lands for urban development.

The Barduar Bagan Land Pattani Demand Committee, which held talks with Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah, found no real support. The administration’s unwavering stance threatens to transform the tribal heartland into a metropolitan township, overriding the community’s collective will.

Voices from the Ground: Anger and Resolve

Speaking to the media, Govinda Rabha, of the Barduar Bagan Land Pattani Demand Committee, said: "Today, on World Indigenous Peoples’ Day, we urge CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to understand that we indigenous people don’t want guns — we want land pattas. We demand land rights and an end to evictions. We oppose the Satellite City. If our demands go unmet, our protests will intensify."

Aditya Rabha of the Barduar Bagan Land Pattani Demand Committee added: "The CM said if we submit written objections to the township, they would halt the plan. We did so, yet there has been no response. As CM, his words should carry weight. Tankeswar Rabha, RHAC’s chief executive, is merely a puppet of Himanta Biswa Sarma — his words hold no value. Why is the indigenous population of Guwahati declining? Because of this forced ‘modernity’. If land rights aren’t granted before the 2026 polls, we will escalate our demonstrations."

Adding layers to the crisis, Tankeswar Rabha, chief executive of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC), faces criticism from within the community for what some perceive as his lukewarm response and tacit alignment with the government, fueling suspicions of political intrigue undermining tribal interests.

Various tribal organizations in Rabha Hasong have pledged to intensify protests, warning the government that any further attempts to encroach upon their “green lands” will be met with stronger resistance.