First Conference of Assam's Autonomous Councils Forge Path to Empowerment | Know How

The inaugural Conference of Autonomous Councils of Assam was held at the Assam Legislative Assembly premises from June 27 to 29, 2024. The conference, themed "Strengthening and Empowerment of Autonomous Councils for effective Implementation of the provision of the relevant Acts, Rules, Regulations, Laws, Bye-Laws etc.," concluded with significant resolutions aimed at enhancing the functioning and autonomy of the councils.
A key resolution was the formation of the All Assam Presiding Officers Committee (AAPOC), modeled after the All India Presiding Officers Conference (AIPOC). This committee, chaired by the Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly, will include Chairman, Deputy Chairman, Speakers, and Deputy Speakers of the councils. The AAPOC will hold annual conferences to facilitate experience and knowledge sharing, addressing issues related to the councils' functioning and the effective implementation of relevant laws and regulations.
During the conference, delegates unanimously agreed that government funding is inadequate and advocated for direct allocation of central government funds to the councils. Concerns were also raised regarding the lack of vehicles for permanent council employees, among other logistical issues. The newly formed committee is tasked with discussing these issues with the government. Additionally, it was decided that future conferences would be held annually and hosted by different councils.
In his inaugural speech, Assam Legislative Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary underscored the conference's importance for empowering autonomous councils.
Daimary said that the 'conference is important for'strengthening and empowerment of autonomous councils for effective implementation of the provision of relevant acts, rules, regulations, laws, bye-laws, etc.' He said that the ALA would also hold such a conference for three autonomous councils belonging to the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.
Dr. Ranoj Pegu emphasized the councils' roles in ensuring the linguistic, cultural, and ethnic security of tribal people, urging them to leverage initiatives like Mission Basundhara to resolve land-related issues.
"These autonomous councils were formed for the linguistic, cultural, and ethnic security of the tribal people, besides their educational and economic development. The activities and objectives of autonomous councils should be different from those of panchayats and civil bodies. The autonomous councils need to keep these qualitative and quantitative differences. The councils need to lay stress on the preservation of tribal tradition, pride, and self-respect, besides working for the development of their languages and the preservation of their cultures, Pegu said."
Minister Pijush Hazarika highlighted the government's commitment to developing scheduled tribes and indigenous communities, urging councils to prioritize education.
Hazarika said,"Around 17.5 percent of the state's population are STs (scheduled tribes), and the State Government has been working for the development of these people. The State Government has taken up developmental work for the seven autonomous councils under the Department of Tribal Affairs and the Moran, Matak, and Kamatapur autonomous councils under the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment. The government has also taken measures for the development of the Ahoms and the Chutias."
Minister UG Brahma noted the positive shift in perceptions towards autonomy, encouraging councils to embrace self-development opportunities.
UG Brahma said, "There was a time when the movement for autonomy was viewed in a negative way. However, now people have been given the opportunity to develop themselves by encouraging autonomy."
The conference saw participation from Chief Executive Members, Deputy Chief Executive Members, Executive Members, and chairpersons of various autonomous councils, including Rabha Hasong, Mising, Tiwa, Deori, Thengal Kachari, Moran, Matak, Sonowal Kachari, Bodo Kachari Welfare, and Kamatapur. Delegates presented their respective councils' issues, demands, and suggestions, contributing to a productive exchange aimed at enhancing council efficacy and autonomy.
This landmark conference marks a significant step towards the empowerment of autonomous councils in Assam, ensuring their concerns are systematically addressed and their roles in regional development are strengthened.