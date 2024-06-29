First Conference of Assam's Autonomous Councils Forge Path to Empowerment | Know How

Dr. Ranoj Pegu emphasized the councils' roles in ensuring the linguistic, cultural, and ethnic security of tribal people, urging them to leverage initiatives like Mission Basundhara to resolve land-related issues.

"These autonomous councils were formed for the linguistic, cultural, and ethnic security of the tribal people, besides their educational and economic development. The activities and objectives of autonomous councils should be different from those of panchayats and civil bodies. The autonomous councils need to keep these qualitative and quantitative differences. The councils need to lay stress on the preservation of tribal tradition, pride, and self-respect, besides working for the development of their languages and the preservation of their cultures, Pegu said."