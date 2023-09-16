Barpeta Court Awards Life Imprisonment to 6 Accused for Murdering Man

The Barpeta District and Sessions Court on Saturday awarded life time imprisonment to six persons on charges of murdering a man.
According to sources, the six accused murdered a young man identified as Rubul Haque Chowdhury and threw his body in the Brahmaputra River. The incident dates back to April 16, 2022.
Speaking to the media on the verdict, Jyoti Prasad Das, the Additional Public Prosecutor of the court said that the verdict has been pronounced after one year, one month and 20 days after the incident was reported.
He said, “The murder case was reported on April 16, 2022. The police filed a charge sheet after 89 days and today after one year, one month and 20 days; the court announced its verdict. The six murderers are namely Injamamun Khan, Saiful Islam, Daruga Ali, Lal Mahmud, Badshah Fakir and Faridul Islam has been given life imprisonment. They had killed Rubul Haque Chowdhury last year and tried to turn his death into a suicide case.”
Meanwhile, grief-stricken family members of deceased Rubul expressed their satisfaction and thanked the court to provide justice regarding the incident.