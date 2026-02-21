Barpeta Jewellery Loot: Four Held in Key Breakthrough

In a breakthrough in the daylight robbery in Barpeta Road on Friday, police have detained four suspects allegedly linked to the armed heist at a jewellery showroom.

According to police sources, the four accused were picked up from the Makri area in Goalpara district for questioning in connection with the robbery at a Senco jewellery outlet in Barpeta Road. The detained individuals have been identified as Mukesh Das, Tushar Biswas, Rohit Kumar and Priyanshu Kumar. Preliminary information suggests that the accused hail from West Bengal and Bihar.

The robbery had created widespread panic after a five-member armed gang stormed the jewellery showroom in the heart of Barpeta Road in broad daylight. The masked and helmet-clad robbers, reportedly Hindi-speaking, barged into the store and held employees hostage at gunpoint.

Eyewitness accounts and initial investigation revealed that the robbers tied the hands of staff members and pointed pistols at their heads before carrying out the loot. The gang allegedly made away with gold, silver and diamond ornaments worth nearly Rs12 crore. In addition to the jewellery, they also looted approximately Rs 1.25 lakh in cash from the shop.

Before fleeing the scene, the armed men reportedly snatched mobile phones from the staff. The showroom manager was also allegedly assaulted during the incident.

