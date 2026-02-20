Jewellery Worth Crores Looted in Broad Daylight in Barpeta Road

Jewellery worth approximately Rs 4 crore was looted from a showroom in Barpeta Road Town in a daring robbery carried out in broad daylight on February 20.

The robbery took place at the Senco Gold & Diamonds showroom, which is located in a busy market area of the town. The store is just about 100 metres away from the Barpeta Road Police Station.

According to police, five men entered the showroom pretending to be customers. After going inside, they suddenly took out pistols and threatened the staff. Around nine to ten employees were held at gunpoint.

The robbers stayed inside the showroom for nearly 30 minutes and took away gold and diamond jewellery. Before leaving, the accused damaged the CCTV cameras in the showroom.

Police reached the spot soon after being informed and have started an investigation.

