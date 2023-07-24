Barpeta MP Moves Adjournment Motion in Parliament Over Assam CM’s ‘Miya’ Clan Remark

On the third day of the Parliament’s Monsoon Session, Barpeta MP Abdul Khaleque has proposed adjournment motion notice against Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s recent remark on ‘Mia Muslim Community’ for exorbitant price of vegetable in Guwahati city.
In a letter to the secretary-general Lok Sabha, the Member of Parliament stated that the chief minister further added that an Assamese will not charge a fellow Assamese at such high price.
“Comments like this against a particular community amounts to hate speech. And such a statement by a person occupying high constitutional post like Chief Minister, is very dangerous and is capable to shaking the diversities of our society. Create disturbances between communities which are otherwise existing in peaceful manner,” MP Khaleque wrote in the letter.
It may be mentioned that multiple FIRs were earlier filed against the chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Assam for his alleged remark on the ‘Miya’ clan in Assam.
Earlier on July 13, Assam chief minister said that the prices of vegetables are seeing steep rise in Guwahati city because most of the sellers are from the ‘Miya’ community.
Interestingly, this came after All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) president and MP Badruddin Ajmal said that Assam is incomplete without the ‘Miya’ community.
CM Sarma said that by delivering such remarks Ajmal has factually insulted the Assamese community. We cannot deny the fact that people from the Miya community works harder than the Assamese community.
He further highlighted how the city of Guwahati experienced a noticeable emptiness with no buses or bustling markets during Eid, as a majority of the bus drivers are from the Miya community.
It means every other bus driver or vegetable seller is from the Miya community in the city, he said
The Chief Minister further asked the youth of Assam to come forward and actively participate in the workforce, assuring that he personally would vacate the market beneath the flyover, allowing Assamese boys to take up the opportunity for employment.