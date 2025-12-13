Barpeta School Clash: AAMSU Suspends Former District Leader Shahjahan Ali

Following a clash between student groups at Barbhita Higher Secondary School in Kalgachia, Barpeta, around 11:30 am on Saturday, the All Assam Minority Students’ Union (AAMSU) has issued a clarification after the name of its former district leader, Shahjahan Ali, surfaced in connection with the incident.

The situation turned violent when students allegedly vandalised a vehicle belonging to an AAMSU leader and staged a protest outside the local police outpost. Tension prevailed in the area for several hours following the incident.

According to sources, the conflict began after Shahjahan Ali allegedly entered the principal’s office and assaulted the general secretary of the Student Unity Council.

The dispute reportedly stemmed from a personal altercation involving Shahjahan Ali’s younger brother and the student body representative.

Reacting to the developments, AAMSU General Secretary Minnatul Islam said the organisation has taken a firm stand against any form of violence or unconstitutional conduct.

“As soon as we came to know about Shahjahan Ali’s alleged involvement in a fight, we strongly condemned the act. AAMSU does not tolerate such behaviour,” he said.

Minnatul Islam confirmed that Shahjahan Ali was suspended from his post as district president three days ago. “He was an AAMSU leader earlier, but he is no longer holding any post. A three-member inquiry committee has been formed to investigate whether he can even remain a primary member of the organisation,” he added.

He further stated that if the inquiry committee establishes Shahjahan Ali’s involvement in the incident, his primary membership will also be revoked.

Regarding Saturday’s incident, Minnatul Islam said AAMSU has urged the authorities to conduct a fair and impartial investigation.

“We have requested the concerned administration and police to thoroughly probe what actually happened and what led to the escalation,” he said.

