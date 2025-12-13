Barpeta : Students Vandalize AAMSU Leader’s Vehicle, Stage Protest at Barbhitha School

A violent incident erupted at Barbhitha Higher Secondary School in Kalgachia, Assam’s Barpeta district, as students vandalized a vehicle belonging to an All Assam Minority Students’ Union (AAMSU) leader and staged a protest outside the local police outpost.

According to sources, the conflict began when AAMSU leader Shahjahan Ali allegedly entered the principal’s office and assaulted the general secretary of the Student Unity Council.

The dispute reportedly stemmed from a personal conflict between Shahjahan Ali’s younger brother and the council’s general secretary.

Following the alleged assault, angry students damaged Ali’s four-wheeler and gathered in large numbers near the Barbhitha Police Outpost, demanding his arrest.

Police from both the Barbhitha outpost and Kalgachia police station later arrived at the scene, restored order, and seized the vandalized vehicle.