1 Dead, 3 Injured In Road Accident In Assam's Barpeta

A motorcycle rider was killed, and three others sustained serious injuries in a tragic road accident in Assam's Barpeta on Monday. The accident occurred in Barpeta's Chenga as two motorcycles collided head-on.
The deceased was identified as Hamidul Islam from Tarabari Khongra village. Eyewitnesses report that the collision was severe, leading to immediate fatal injuries for Islam.
In addition to the fatality, three individuals sustained serious injuries in the accident. They have been promptly admitted to the Chenga Model Hospital for treatment.
Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident to determine the cause and prevent future incidents.