Assam: Class 9 Student Run Over By Speeding Truck In Jorhat

A student of class 9 was tragically killed after being run over by a speeding truck at Teok under Assam’s Jorhat district on Thursday morning. The deceased student has been identified as Farhina Begum, a student of Teok Rajabri HS School located at Sonari Gaon.
Sources said that the girl was attempting to cross the road at Mudoijan Tiniali area when a speeding truck bearing registration number 'AS-01-DD-1887' collided with her, killing her on the spot. The truck was en route Sivasagar when the mishap occurred.
Following the incident, nearby locals quickly detained the driver as well as the truck. Teok police reached the scene soon after and brought the situation under control.
Earlier yesterday, two people including a seven-year-old child were killed in two separate road accidents in Assam.
In the first incident that was reported from Orang, one person died on the spot, while two other women sustained severe injuries and are in a serious condition after being hit by a speeding four-wheeler. The mishap took place along national highway 15 at Orang in the Darrang district of Assam. Three pedestrians were walking along the side of the road when the speeding vehicle hit them from behind, killing one on the spot.
Elsewhere, in the second incident of road mishap, a child tragically lost its life after being run over by a pick-up truck. The incident was reported from Tinsukia's Borgaon village which comes under Phillobari Police Station.
The seven-year-old child died on the spot after being run over by a speeding Bolero pick-up vehicle which was transporting raw tea leaves.