Assam: 3 Poachers Arrested in Barpeta, Tiger Skins & Bones Recovered

At least three poachers have been arrested with around 7.150 kilograms of tiger skin and bones during a raid conducted in Assam’s Barpeta on Saturday night.
The forest department carried out a raid in Labdanguri near Manas National Park and arrested the three poachers, identified as Balendra Gayari, Munindra Basumatary and Dimbe Gayari, sources informed.
Acting on a tip-off, Zonal Forest Officer of Manas Tiger Project Office Nayanjyoti Pathak carried out the raid and arrested the three poachers along with tiger bones and skins weighing 7.150 kg.
The international value of the recovered tiger skins and bones is estimated to be over Rs. 20 lakhs.