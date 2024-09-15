ADRE Exam Turned Tragic: Siblings Discover Mother's Passing Upon Returning Home

In a heartbreaking incident in Galia Hati No. 1 of Barpeta district, Assam, siblings Biswajit Das and Barnali Das were left devastated after learning of their mother’s death upon returning from their Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) for Grade III posts of the State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC).
The tragedy unfolded as the siblings, who had traveled to Pathsala in Nalbari to appear for their written ADRE exam, were informed of their mother Birja Das’s passing only after they returned home.
Speaking to the media, the daughter of the deceased, who had lost her husband in 2018 and was staying with her daughter, expressed her grief: “I lost my husband in 2018 and was staying here with my daughter. Today, I lost my mother and couldn’t even see her for the last time. I didn’t know in the morning that she was dead. I learned about her death only after coming back home.”
The deceased, Birja Das, had been suffering from kidney problems and was supposed to undergo dialysis. The siblings’ father did not inform them of her death, and they discovered her body lying on the verandah upon their return. Rituals for her last rites were already underway.
The husband of the deceased shared, “My wife had been a kidney patient for the past six months. We had taken her to Chennai, where we were advised that dialysis was her only option for survival. We returned from Chennai on August 5. She had undergone dialysis at Health City Hospital in Guwahati recently and was scheduled for another session tomorrow. She had been unwell since the day before yesterday.”
The tragic incident has cast a shadow of sorrow over the entire area.