Ahead Of Monsoon, Villagers In Barpeta Appeal For Precautionary Measures

The villagers in Assam’s Barpeta district have appealed the state government to take precautionary measures as the monsoon season is approaching amid river erosion wreaking havoc.

A resident of the Baghmara Char area, Inamul Hoque, said that a school building and many human settlements were completely destroyed in this area due to river erosion.

“Now the flood season is coming and we are so much worried. If precautionary measures are not done ahead of the rainy season, then many families in this area will again suffer. We request our MLA to undertake safety works by spending at least Rs 20-30 lakh from the MLA fund to protect the area from river erosion," he said.

The local villagers also appealed to take appropriate action to protect the settlements in the district.

Villagers of no1 , Baghmara Char, Nayer Char area under Baghbar assembly constituency in Barpeta are under serious threat of river erosion.

It may be mentioned that the river erosion is continuing to wreak havoc in the area. The Brahmaputra river and Jaljali river wiped out many homes, land, religious institutions, school buildings, and thousand bighas of agricultural lands.

Local villagers said many have lose their homes due to river erosion.

In the past also, the Brahmaputra river and Jaljali river had taken over the land and several houses, school buildings, and religious institutions were destroyed.

According to the state government data, Assam has so far lost about 4.27 lakh hectares of land in river erosion of the Brahmaputra river and its tributaries.