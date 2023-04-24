Assam: 11 Detained In Barpeta Moral Policing Case

Assam police have detained 11 persons who were allegedly involved in the brutal assault on two young women at a dhaba in Barpeta district.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Sanidul Islam, Bilal Hussain, Amir Hussain, Alamgir Ali, Akaas Ali, Saqibul Hussain, Saddam Hussain, Jahidul Islam, Abul Hussain, Abdul Latif, and Raju Ahmed.

The two women were assaulted by the malefactors for allegedly carrying out immoral acts inside the dhaba premises.

The incident was reported from a dhaba located near the bridge of the Beki river on National Highway 31.

Sources said that women were dragged out of the dhaba and were subjected to verbal abuse before being physically assaulted by the mob. They later proceeded to break into the dhaba and ransack the premises.

A customer of the dhaba was also beaten up by the mob, sources informed.

The young women were fortunately saved due to the promptness of a few youths. While one of them hails from Rangia, the other woman is a resident of Pathsala.