Assam: Barpeta Family Dispute Claims 3 Lives, Several Injured

In a tragic incident in Assam’s Barpeta, three including a 70-year-old man were among the casualties on both sides in a family dispute, reports emerged on Tuesday.

The incident took place at Kolbari village in Sorbhog of Assam’s Barpeta district and arose from a family dispute.

The residence of the victim's family in Barpeta was torched as a result of familial disputes in which the elderly person was burnt alive, while several others including children of the family sustained injuries.

This happened after a father-son duo of the opposite party was killed due to the dispute. As per reports, Hasmat Ali and Saiful Islam of Barpeta were killed by the other family as the dispute between the two families raged.

It has come to the fore that Saiful was serving in the Central Paramilitary Forces. He had also recently got married on February 3.

Following their death, acquaintances of the family torched the residence of the Abdul Aziz of the opposite family in Barpeta in which 70-year-old Asiman Nessa was burnt alive.