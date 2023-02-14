Assam: Barpeta Family Dispute Claims 3 Lives, Several Injured

In a tragic incident in Assam’s Barpeta, three including a 70-year-old man were among the casualties on both sides in a family dispute, reports emerged on Tuesday.
The incident took place at Kolbari village in Sorbhog of Assam’s Barpeta district and arose from a family dispute.
The residence of the victim's family in Barpeta was torched as a result of familial disputes in which the elderly person was burnt alive, while several others including children of the family sustained injuries.
This happened after a father-son duo of the opposite party was killed due to the dispute. As per reports, Hasmat Ali and Saiful Islam of Barpeta were killed by the other family as the dispute between the two families raged.
It has come to the fore that Saiful was serving in the Central Paramilitary Forces. He had also recently got married on February 3.
Following their death, acquaintances of the family torched the residence of the Abdul Aziz of the opposite family in Barpeta in which 70-year-old Asiman Nessa was burnt alive.
Moreover, seven members of the family including children sustained burn injuries and have been rushed to a hospital in Barpeta where they are currently undergoing treatment.
After getting information about the incident, a local police team including the Barpeta superintendent of police (SP), Amitava Sinha reached the spot.
Officials informed that an investigation in the matter has been launched and the culprits will be brought to justice soon.
It may be noted that in another case of similar ilk in July last year, a man in Assam’s Nagaon district was allegedly burnt alive during a public hearing in a tragic turn of events. The incident was reported from Bor Lalung area of the district.
"We got information that in a public hearing a man was burnt alive after being found guilty of murder and later his body was buried. The body has been recovered. A few people were detained," the deputy superintendent of police M Das had said.