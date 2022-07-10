Assam

Man Burnt Alive During Public Hearing In Assam's Nagaon

The deceased has been identified as Ranjit Bordoloi, a resident of Bor Lalung Gaon.
Man Burnt Alive During Public Hearing In Assam's Nagaon
Representative Image
Pratidin Bureau

In a tragic turn of events, a man in Assam’s Nagaon was allegedly burnt alive during a public hearing on Saturday.

The incident was reported from Bor Lalung area of the district.

"We got information that in a public hearing a man was burnt alive after being found guilty of murder and later his body was buried. The body has been recovered. A few people were detained," said Deputy Superintendent of police M Das.

The deceased has been identified as Ranjit Bordoloi, a resident of Bor Lalung Gaon.

According to police, the man was allegedly burnt for the alleged murder of a woman in the area.

Following the incident, the body was the body was excavated from the ground under the supervision of the magistrate.

90 pc of the dead body was recovered in burnt condition, police further informed.

Also Read
211 Fresh Covid-19 Cases Reported In Last 24 Hours In Assam
Assam
Nagaon
burnt alive

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com