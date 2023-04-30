Assam: BIEO Arrests Fair Price Shop Owner In Barpeta

Based on an allegation lodged by several beneficiaries under Dakhin Bogoribari Gaon Panchayat Samabai Samiti Ltd. of village Kachumara, Barpeta that Fair Price shop holder Azizur Rahman has not distributed the allotted PDS commodities and also retained the ration cards in the name of several beneficiaries of the village, an inquiry was initiated and conducted by Sri Dilip Deka, Superintendent of FCS&CA, BIEO, Assam.
On his findings that Azizur Rahman being the owner of a Fair Price Shop, collected huge numbers of ration cards issued in the name of beneficiaries but retained those cards with him an FIR was lodged on 30-01-2023 which is registered into BIEO PS Case No. 08/2023 U/S 406/420 IPC. R/W sec 7 of EC Act.
During the investigation, 23 ration cards in the name of 23 families of under Dakhin Bogoribari Gaon Panchayat Samabai Samiti Ltd have been recovered and seized from the possession of Azizur Rahman S/O Hussain Ali Bhuyan of village Kachmara, Barpeta which was unauthorizedly kept by him.
The investigation also established the fact that, by retaining those ration cards, he siphoned the entire PDS commodities allotted in the name of those beneficiaries and diverted the commodities to black market for his own gain. Thereby depriving the legitimate dues of the poor beneficiaries issued by the Government under various schemes.
Accordingly, on 29-04-2023, accused Azizur Rahman, age 44 years, S/O Hussain Ali Bhuyan of village Kachmara, Barpeta was arrested in connection with the case and forwarded to judicial custody. Further investigation is going on to collect more evidence of his illegal activities.