Assam: Child Marriage Attempt Foiled in Barpeta, 4 Held

Four persons including a groom and a Qazi (Imam) have been arrested for allegedly conducting child marriage in Barpeta district of Assam.

The incident has been reported from Kurbaha area of Barpeta.

According to the police, 29-year-old Sanuar Hussain hailing from the Gubardhana area near Barpeta had planned to marry a 16-year-old minor girl.

"The groom along with Qazi and other persons reached Kurbaha village to marry the minor girl on Thursday," an official familiar with the matter said.

"After receiving the information, our team reached the spot and rescued the minor girl. We also apprehended four persons including the groom, his father and Qazi for arranging the child marriage. We handed over the minor girl to Sakhi-One Stop Centre Scheme," the official said.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered in regard to the incident.

The Assam government has decided to book men who marry girls aged below 14 years in the state under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

State Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a 15-day massive drive against child marriage to be carried out in Assam following several cases of the social evil. This announcement comes after 11.7 percent girls were found to become mothers at a minor age, according to National Family Health Survey (NFHS).