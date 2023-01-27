Dhubri Accident: Death Toll Reaches to Three

In a recent update the death toll in Dhubri accident which occurred on Thursday rose to three.

As per reports, two died on the spot and one person died while undergoing treatment. The deceased was however, identified as Maidul Islam.

It is also to note that four people are still undergoing treatment and is under critical condition.

The accident occurred on Thursday (Jan 26), 2023, where two people were killed on the spot.

While rest of the Assam was celebrating the joy of Saraswati puja along with Republic day, a tragic accident occurred in the GTB road of the Dhubri district of Assam, wherein, two girls were killed and other four sustained injury.

The incident caused havoc and terror among people and the victims were immediately rescued and taken into the hospital.