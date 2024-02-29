Assam CM Inaugurates Rs 624 Cr Projects in Barpeta, Boosts Infrastructure & Entrepreneurship

The Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday inaugurated welfare works, laid foundations and performed Bhoomi Poojan for projects worth Rs 624 crore in the Barpeta district.
The Chief Minister Office (CMO) took to ‘X’ handle saying, “These projects will greatly enhance the infrastructure of Barpeta district including its roads, health, drinking water and sports.”
When the chief minister arrived in Sorbhog, Barpeta, he was met with a boisterous welcome.
Following his arrival, the chief minister dedicated the Multi Utility Building in Sorbhog.
Built at a cost of Rs 10 crore, this building will enable businesses to flourish and boost entrepreneurial activities in the area.
A life-sized statue of the late G.L. Agarwala was then unveiled by CM Sarma in front of the Barpeta Road Xahitya Xabha Bhawan.
“The statue is a tribute to his vast contribution in the socio-economic empowerment of the people,” said CMO in another tweet.
The chief minister then attended a Roadshow in Barpeta Road, amidst a rousing reception by the people of the town.
Earlier today, the chief minister inaugurated the Atal Uran Setu, which will ensure smooth connectivity between North and South Barpeta Road.
"Built at a cost of Rs 42 crore, this flyover, over the railway line will act as a lifeline for the people of the town," a tweet by the CMO claimed.
Meanwhile, after laying the foundation stone and inaugurating several developmental projects, the chief minister addressed a public meeting in the Barpeta district today.