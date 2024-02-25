Assam: Dead Fetus In Cardboard Box Shocks Barpeta Locals

The recovery of a dead fetus inside a box in Assam's Barpeta on Sunday sent shockwaves in the region. The locals expressed anger and discontent at the recovery suspecting unwanted pregnancy behind the dumping of the fetus.
The incident was reported from Shila village area under the Barpeta district of Assam. The cardboard box containing the dead fetus was found near a bridge beside Goma Phulbari Adarsha Vidyalaya.
After the locals came across the box they promptly informed the police after which the officials came and recovered the fetus. Word spread and soon there was a huge uproar over the shocking recovery in the area.
The locals suspect that unable to bear the load and the societal pressure and shame that came along with an unwanted and illegitimate pregnancy, some woman might have dumped the fetus.
Meanwhile, there were others who also mentioned that there was a possibility that the fetus was a result of a stillbirth. Mystery shrouds the entire incident at the moment.
The local police have launched an investigation after recovering the fetus and more details are expected to emerge afterwards.