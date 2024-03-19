Assam: Driver Drags Home Guard in Howly, Escapes After Colliding with Two-Wheeler

In the town of Howly, situated within the Barpeta district of Assam, a disturbing incident unfolded involving a public passenger vehicle driver and an on-duty home guard.
According to reports, the driver was instructed to halt by the home guard, presumably due to suspected traffic violations. However, instead of complying with the instructions, the driver allegedly resorted to drastic measures, which led to a harrowing situation.
The sequence of events escalated when the driver, ignoring the home guard's signals, proceeded to drive away, dragging the home guard along with the vehicle. This reckless action resulted in the home guard, identified as Mofiz Uddin, sustaining significant injuries. The severity of the injuries prompted the need for Uddin to be promptly transported to a local hospital, where he is currently undergoing medical treatment.
Moreover, as the driver attempted to flee the scene, the situation worsened when the vehicle collided with a two-wheeler. Despite the collision, the driver continued to evade capture and abandoned the vehicle at the scene before making a getaway.
The Howly police have since taken control of the situation by impounding the vehicle involved, which has been identified as a magical vehicle with registration number AS 15 AC 7419.
In response to this alarming incident, the police in Howly have initiated a thorough investigation to identify and apprehend the driver responsible for the reckless actions that endangered the safety of the public and resulted in the injury of the on-duty home guard.