Assam Executive Engineer Caught Red-Handed Accepting Bribe

The Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam on Saturday trapped red-handed one Sanjib Kumar Das, Executive Engineer, Sorbhog-Jania Division (Irrigation), Sorbhog in Barpeta district after he accepted demanded bribe of Rs 5,000 from the complainant who is a contractor for releasing his Security Deposit.
Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached this Directorate for taking necessary legal action against the above-mentioned public servant.
Accordingly, a trap was laid today i.e. December 16, 2023 by a team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam inthe office of the Executive Engineer, Barpeta-Baghbor (Irrigation) Division, District- Barpeta, as the complainant was called by Sanjib Kumar Das to this office for accepting the bribe.
Sanjib Kumar Das was caught red handed in the said office immediately after he accepted Rs.5,000 as demanded bribe from the complainant.
The tainted bribe money has been recovered and seized accordingly in presence of independent witnesses.
Finding sufficient evidence against the above public servant, he has beenarrested by the team of the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam.
In this connection, a case has been registered in ACB Police Station on 16/12/2023 vide ACB P.S. Case No. 108/2023 under section 7(a) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018).
Earlier, the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption on Friday trapped red handed one Nabajyoti Tamuli, Junior Engineer of O/O Executive Engineer, PHE, Dist- Morigaon after he accepted demanded bribe from the complainant for processing pending bills under Jal Jeevan Mission.