Lat Mandal of Bongaigaon Revenue Circle Trapped Red-Handed While Accepting Bribe

The Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption on Monday trapped red- handed one Sudhir Kumar Paul, Lat Mandal of Bongaigaon Revenue Circle after he accepted Rs 4000 as part of the demanded bribe from the complainant, in the office, for processing mutation-related works.
Earlier, a complaint was received at this Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam, alleging that Sudhir Kumar Paul had demanded Rs. 40,000 as a bribe from the complainant for the aforementioned cause.
Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant then approached this Directorate for taking necessary legal action against the above-mentioned public servant.
Accordingly, a trap was laid today, on Monday by a team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, in the office of the Circle Officer, Bongaigaon Revenue Circle, district – Bongaigaon.
The tainted bribe money has been recovered from his possession and has been seized accordingly in presence of independent witnesses.
Finding sufficient evidence against the above public servant, he has been arrested by the team of the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam.
In this connection, a case has been registered in ACB Police Station on 11/12/2023 vide ACB P.S. Case No. 106/2023 under section 7(a) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018).
Necessary legal follow up action is underway.