Assam: Father Arrested for Murdering 11-Day-Old Infant Girl, Burying in Bajali

The father of the 11-day-old baby girl who was killed and buried nearby the bank of the Bisannala River in Dubi Malipara locality on Saturday morning has been nabbed by Bajali police.
According to reports, the notorious father identified as Niranjan Malakar went into hiding at his own residence after being thrashed by his two brothers in law and father in law. He was later picked up in the afternoon hours by the Bajali police.
Niranjan has been brought to Pathsala police station for further interrogation.
Speaking to the media, Niranjan said, “I didn’t kill my daughter. I was badly beaten by my two brothers in law and father in law, thus, I went into hiding. I was not involved in selling my daughter for money.”
According to sources, the notorious father of the infant attempted to sell her newborn daughter for Rs 4 lakh in cash, but his evil intents were thwarted by the intervention of his family members.
The accused father, Niranjan Malakar, allegedly made the decision to kill and bury his daughter after that, the sources stated.
In the meantime, the Bajali police arrived at the location of the crime in the presence of the magistrate and exhumed the infant's body close to the Bisannala River's bank, which is said to be around one kilometre from his home.
The police have detained two persons in connection to the case for questioning.
Interestingly, name of a senior doctor from Pathsala has also cropped up with the incident.
Earlier, speaking to the media, one of the brother-in-law of Niranjan Malakar said, “Today in between 5.30 am to 6 am, I received a call from Niranjan where he informed us that his newborn daughter is dead. Consequently, we arrived here, but, Niranjan was discovered to be missing. My sister’s husband was making an attempt to sell the newborn along with a doctor. We are unaware of the dealing, thus, I urge the police to investigate the case in detail.”