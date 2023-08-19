Father Kills 11-Day-Old Baby Girl, Buries Nearby Bisannala River in Assam’s Bajali

In a peculiar incident, an 11-day-old baby girl was found buried nearby the bank of Bisannala River in Assam’s Bajali district on Saturday morning.
The incident was reported at Dubi Malipara locality in the district.
According to sources, the notorious father of the infant attempted to sell her newborn daughter for Rs 4 lakh in cash, but his evil intents were thwarted by the intervention of his family members.
Sources informed that the accused father, Niranjan Malakar, allegedly made the decision to kill and bury his daughter after that.
Niranjan is currently at large.
In the meantime, the Bajali police arrived at the location of the crime in the presence of the magistrate and exhumed the infant's body close to the Bisannala River's bank, which is said to be around one kilometre from his home.
The police have detained two persons in connection to case for questioning.
Interestingly, name of a senior doctor from Pathshala has also cropped up with the incident.
Speaking to the media, brother-in-law of Niranjan Malakar said, “Today in between 5.30 am to 6 am, I received a call from Niranjan where he informed us that his newborn daughter is dead. Consequently, we arrived here, but, Niranjan was discovered to be missing. My sister’s husband was making an attempt to sell the newborn along with a doctor. We are unaware of the dealing, thus, I urge the police to investigate the case in detail.”