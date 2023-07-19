Video of 2 Manipur Women Parading Naked Goes Viral! Who’s Responsible For These Crimes?

A horrific viral video purportedly from violence-hit Manipur where two women are paraded naked and are constantly molested by their captors is receiving widespread outrage and calls for action.
According to Manipur police, the video was shot on May 4 in Kangpokpi district in B Phainom village where both the women were allegedly gang raped after entire village was burnt down.
The police, however, said the incident happened in another district, though the first information report (FIR) was filed in Kangpokpi.
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has ordered the police to investigate this case in priority.
On the other hand, taking to Twitter, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said, “The horrific video of sexual assault of 2 women emanating from Manipur is condemnable and downright inhuman. Spoke to CM N Biren Singh who has informed me that investigation is currently underway & assured that no effort will be spared to bring perpetrators to justice.”
Meanwhile, Manipur police in another tweet has informed that they have registered a case of abduction, gang rape and murder, etc in connection to the incident.
“As regard to the viral video of 02 (two) women paraded naked by unknown armed miscreants on 4th May, 2023, a case of abduction, gangrape and murder was registered at Nongpok Sekmai PS (Thoubal District) against unknown armed miscreants and the investigation has been started. The State Police is making all-out effort to arrest the culprits at the earliest,” the tweet reads.