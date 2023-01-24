Assam: Minor Rape Victim Dies After Giving Birth

In a tragic incident that came to the fore on Tuesday, a minor girl died after giving birth to a child in Assam’s Barpeta.

According to reports, the girl had been raped and forced to give birth to a child. The incident took place at the Barpeta Medical College and Hospital.

This comes a day after the Assam government initiated a major drive against child marriage across the state. The 13-year-old victim hailed from Bhuskuli village under Rangsai police station in Goalpara district.

The minor girl had reportedly been sexually abused around seven months ago. On January 22, she gave birth to a child at Goalpara Civil Hospital. However, the child also died shortly after birth.

When the girl’s health deteriorated, she was transferred to Barpeta Medical College where she succumbed during treatment.

The family members informed that the victim had been raped seven months ago. They named the accused as 40-year-odl Jug Sangma, who had intimidated her into not revealing about the rape.

However, the family chose to come forward after the accused allegedly threatened to kill the victim.