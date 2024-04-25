Assam: OC In Barpeta Closed To Reserves After Suspect's Suicide

The officer-in-charge of Mandia Police Outpost in Assam's Barpeta was on Wednesday closed to reserves as part of disciplinary action after a suspect committed suicide inside the premises.
This comes after reports emerged on Tuesday of an individual nabbed by the police on suspicion of being a thief who allegedly committed suicide inside the premises of the police outpost.
As a result, the Mandia Police Outpost OC, Susmita Bora was closed to reserves. Along with her, LC Roushan Ali was suspended while a home guard jawan was dismissed from service over the suicide of the suspect.
The disciplinary actions were ordered by the Barpeta district superintendent of police (SP) Pankaj Yadav.
The incident was reported from Mandia Gaon village in the Baghbor subdivision in Assam's Barpeta district. Preliminary reports suggested that the Mandia Police had picked up the individual on suspicions of being the culprit behind a recent theft in the area.
The deceased individual was identified as Lutfor Rahman alias Rinku Ali. He was a resident of Number 4 Bordoloni Gaon village. After the matter came to the fore, a section of the people protested in front of the police outpost demanding justice for the deceased.