Separate Cases Of Suspected Murder, Suicide Rock Assam's Barpeta

A suspected murder and a suicide, two separate incidents, grabbed headlines in Assam's Barpeta on Tuesday.
In the first instance, an individual nabbed by the police on suspicious of being a thief allegedly committed suicide inside the premises of the police outpost.
The incident was reported from Mandia Gaon village in the Baghbor subdivision in Assam's Barpeta district. Preliminary reports suggest that the Mandia Police had picked up the individual on suspicions of being the culprit behind a recent theft in the area.
The deceased individual was identified as Lutfor Rahman alias Rinku Ali. He was a resident of Number 4 Bordoloni Gaon village. After the matter came to the fore, a section of the people protested in front of the police outpost demanding justice for the deceased.
Elsewhere, another shocking incident left residents in dismay in Barpeta Road town where the lifeless remains of a youth was found in the backyard of a newly constructed house.
The incident was reported from Katajhar Gaon village near Barpeta Road. The deceased youth was identified as Babulal Harijan. According to initial reports, there were signs of injury on the back of his head.
As such, local police who arrived at the scene soon after receiving information about the incident suspect it to be a case of homicide. More details are awaited.