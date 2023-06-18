Assam on Alert after Bhutan Releases Dam Water

The flood situation in Lower Assam is likely to be worsened as excessive waters has been released from the Kurichhu Hydropower Plant reservoir in Kuricchu River in Bhutan, reports emerged on Sunday.
Due to the release of excess waters, the water levels in Kaladiya River and Pahumara River in Barpeta district are flowing above the danger mark which has raised concerns among the residents as the state is already reeling under a flood-like situation with thousands of people affected.
The district officials and administration are high alert and appealed the residents to be careful.
It may be mentioned that a total of 37,535 people in 13 districts across Assam have been affected by the current floods, the ASDMA report said on Saturday.
As per the ASDMA, 25,275 people have been affected alone in Lakhimpur district while 3,857 people were affected in Dibrugarh and 3,631 people were affected in Biswanath district.
Meanwhile, the water level of River Kopili is rising in Nagaon district and Puthimari at the National Highway crossing in Kamrup district, said the ASDMA.
Speaking about the overall flood situation GD Tripathi said, "During pre-monsoon, we didn't receive much rainfall and there was a huge deficit of rainfall. The monsoon was supposed to come from June 5, but it came on June 10 and some of the districts experienced some degree of floods, particularly Lakhimpur district. The overall situation is building up, not at its peak and it is the start of flood season."