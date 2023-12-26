Assam: School Bus - Car Collision Injures 19 Including Children In Barpeta

At least 15 school children sustained minor injuries, while four passengers of a car were grievously injured as the car collided head on with an oncoming school bus in the Kalgachia town of Assam's Barpeta district on Monday.
The accident took place along number 2 alternative state highway at Shariatpur village which comes under the Kalgachia Police Station in Assam's Barpeta.
The bus bearing registration number AS 01 GC 8484 was carrying children of Dhumar Pathar Navodaya Jatiya Vidyalaya school and was headed towards Koya Kujia in Bongaigaon district for an educational field trip when a Tata Indigo car with registration AS 01 BK 5533 coming from the opposite direction collided head on with bus.
Four people including the driver of the car sustained serious injuries in the accident, while at least 15 minor children on the bus sustained minor injuries.
The director of the Dhumar Pathar-situated school, Jainul Abdin informed that there were a total of 70 people including the children, their parents and school teachers.
Meanwhile, the injured passengers in the car that met with the accident were saved and brought out from the mangled vehicle with help from the locals who rushed them to Barpeta Civil Hospital for treatment.
After giving first aid to the injured passengers, they were referred to Barpeta Medical College.
Local police was informed and they arrived to take stock of the matter. Considering the seriousness of the situation, the locals have asked the school authorities and parents to stop the practice of going out for picnics in the name of field trips.