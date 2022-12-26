Assam: Congress MLA Sherman Ali Detained In Barpeta

Barpeta Police in Assam on Monday detained Baghbor legislator Sherman Ali following a disagreement with officials during an eviction drive carried out earlier today.

This comes after an eviction drive was carried out earlier today to free up around 400 bighas of government lands occupied illegally.

According to reports, Congress MLA Sherman Ali had sat in protest of the eviction and caused obstructions to the officials conducting the drive.

Subsequently, he was detained and taken to the Baghbor Police Station. It may be noted that the Barpeta district administration conducted an eviction drive at the Baghbor constituency to clear illegally occupied government lands.

The eviction drive was carried out at Satra Kanara village in the Baghbor constituency of Assam’s Barpeta district.

Around 400 bighas of illegally occupied government lands at number 12 seat of Satra Kanara were freed during the drive.

Meanwhile, it has come to the fore that the district administration had issued circulars informing of the eviction drive to the occupants of the government lands a week ago.