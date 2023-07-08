Assam: Speeding Bus Hits Stationary Bike In Barpeta; 2 Killed

In a tragic incident from Barpeta Road in Assam, two bikers were killed after being hit by a speeding passenger bus while they were waiting at a diversion in a bid to cross over to the opposite side of the road.
The incident was reported at National Highway no 27 on Saturday noon. Both the bikers died on the spot as the bus was in high speed and the impact was huge.
The deceased have been identified as Abed Ali and Manowar Ali, both hailing from Tengelia village and Khoirabari Bogoria Para village respectively.
Sources said that the bus bearing registration number ‘AS 14 AC 0315’, which was en-route Guwahati, collided with the stationary bike at 10th mile area in Barpeta road along the national highway.
The impact was so huge that both the occupants of the bike were flung off their seats and landed a few meters away.
Following the incident, a large crowd gathered at the area who nabbed the driver of the bus. Local police reached the soon after to assess the situation.
Earlier today, a student of Dibrugarh University was killed while four others were left injured in a major accident that occurred at Jamugurihat under Assam’s Sonitpur district.
The mishap took place early Saturday morning wherein a Swift vehicle bearing registration number ‘AS 01 BG 9710’, in which the victims were travelling in, collided with a dumper truck from behind at great speed.
The deceased student has been identified as one Luku Sharma.
It is learned that the vehicle was en route Mangaldai from Dibrugarh district when the accident occurred at Dhalaibari area in Jamugurihat.