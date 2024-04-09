Assam: Widow Gives Birth Alone in Field; Newborn Succumbs to Heat

In a heart-wrenching incident that unfolded between the paddy fields of Batia and Kharia in Sarthebari, under the Barpeta district, a widow found herself in a harrowing situation as she gave birth alone amidst the open field, lying unconscious under the scorching sun.
The unidentified woman's plight was discovered by passersby who were searching for a grazing cow in the area.
Shocked witnesses reported the distressing scene, noting that the newborn had tragically succumbed to the intense heat.
This mysterious occurrence has sent shockwaves throughout Sarthebari, prompting swift action from local police in the area.
Officer-in-charge of Sarthebari police station, Manoranjan Konwar, swiftly responded to the scene, rescuing the unconscious woman and arranging for her admission to the Sarthebari 30-bed hospital.
Addressing the media, OC Manoranjan Konwar said, "I received information from a local about a widowed woman giving birth alone in the paddy field. She is in a serious condition and was found unconscious. The woman, who already has three children from her deceased husband, is suspected to have given birth as a result of an illicit affair. It is presumed that she may have attempted to abort the child. However, the true circumstances surrounding this incident will only be unveiled through a thorough investigation."