Assam: Woman Killed, Several Others Injured In Suspected Arson Attack

In a tragic turn of events, a 70-year-old woman was killed and several others were left injured in a suspected arson attack that took place at Sorbhog under Assam’s Barpeta district.

According to information, the fire was triggered following a family dispute between two parties.

A group 50 men allegedly set the house on fire where the victims resided, sources informed.

The deceased woman has been identified as Aasibur Nessa.

Seven others including a child were also injured in the fire. They have been admitted to a nearby hospital with serious burn injuries.

Following the incident, Barpeta police reached the scene and commenced an investigation into the matter.