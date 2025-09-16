Luxury Flats, Land, Cash and Jewellery: Details of Nupur Bora’s Assets Emerge

A detailed probe by the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell has revealed an extensive list of assets owned by tainted Assam Civil Service (ACS) officer Nupur Bora, Circle Officer of Goroimari and her associate, Lat Mandal Surajit Deka of Barpeta.

According to sources, Bora was found to be in possession of properties worth around Rs 1.79 crore, which is a shocking 416.26 percent higher than her known income. Since 2020, deposits of over Rs 9.41 lakh had been made into her ICICI Bank account, with another Rs 1.96 lakh deposited in 2024–25.

Investigators also discovered that in 2024, land measuring 3 bigha, 3 katha, and 15 lecha near Barpeta Satra had been transferred in the name of one Hayat Khan, allegedly at Bora’s behest. During the raids, the Vigilance team seized Rs 92.5 lakh in cash, along with high-end luxury watches, expensive clothing, and gold and diamond jewellery worth several crores.

It has been revealed that Bora operated nine bank accounts and held lockers in Barpeta and Golaghat. She also owns flats in Jalukbari, plots of land in Beltola and Jalukbari, and reportedly drew a cumulative salary of Rs 45 lakh up to the present day.

Meanwhile, her associate Surajit Deka was also found in possession of a three-storey mansion in Barpeta, a Mahindra Thar SUV, and multiple luxury items.

The Vigilance Cell is continuing its probe, and further revelations are expected soon.

