Barpeta Advocate Arrested For Alleged Nexus With Land Mafia

The accused advocate, identified as Robiul Hussain, was arrested by the crime branch on Tuesday night.
An advocate was arrested by police in Barpeta district for his alleged nexus with land mafia. 

The accused advocate, identified as Robiul Hussain, was arrested by the crime branch on Tuesday night. 

It is learned that Hussain, who was apprehended in Barpeta, had a close association with Samsul Haque, the mastermind of the land mafia operation. Prior to his arrest, Hussain worked as a security guard at the Kamrup Metropolitan District Commissioner's Office. 

Notably, Haque had conspired with two deputy registrars to carry out the fraudulent land scam.

