Barpeta Youth Arrested For Hurting Religious Sentiments On Social Media

A social media post has landed a Barpeta youth in police custody for hurting religious sentiments and inciting communal hatred. Barpeta Police arrested the 20-year-old after a social media user flagged his posts.
Taking to X, Barpeta Police wrote, "Barpeta Police have arrested Sanidul Hoque @ Mridul Ahmed (20), within a day for uploading inflammatory content on social media that offended religious sentiments and incited communal hatred."
The accused had posted objectionable images of Hindu deities on his social media handles. Based on the complaint, Assam Director General of Police Gyanendra Pratap Singh directed Barpeta Police to initiate action.
Notably, the accused is a third semester graduation student at Madhab Choudhury College in Barpeta.
Meanwhile, student organization Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), and right-wing Hindu organizations Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal filed separate FIRs in connection with the matter.
"The case is currently under investigation, with a registered case under Barpeta Road PS C/No. 129/24 196 BNS RW Sec 67 IT Act," Barpeta Police added.