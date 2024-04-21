Dramatic Rescue as Car Catches Fire on Highway in Duliajan

A harrowing scene unfolded on the highway in Duliajan as a moving car burst into flames, with an Oil India Limited employee and a woman trapped inside. Prompt action from the public ensured their safety in front of Oil India Higher Secondary School.
The vehicle, belonging to Dulu Prasad Das, an employee of Oil India Limited's mining department, bore registration number AS 03AE 7002. Despite the intense blaze, both occupants were successfully rescued.
The Oil India fire brigade swiftly arrived at the scene, extinguishing the flames and averting a potential disaster. Nevertheless, the incident left the surrounding area gripped by panic.